StockMarketWire.com - Sabien Technology has appointed Edward Sutcliffe as CFO and executive director with immediate effect.
He has held the role of interim finance director at Sabien since 2017.
A chartered account, he has previously worked at firms such as BDO and PwC.
Executive chairman Richard Parris said: "As Sabien gears up for growth, it makes perfect sense for Ed to increase his responsibilities by becoming a member of the Board for the benefit of the Company and its shareholders."
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
