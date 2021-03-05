StockMarketWire.com - Sabien Technology has appointed Edward Sutcliffe as CFO and executive director with immediate effect.

He has held the role of interim finance director at Sabien since 2017.

A chartered account, he has previously worked at firms such as BDO and PwC.

Executive chairman Richard Parris said: "As Sabien gears up for growth, it makes perfect sense for Ed to increase his responsibilities by becoming a member of the Board for the benefit of the Company and its shareholders."






