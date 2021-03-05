StockMarketWire.com - Carnival has extended its Canary Island cruise season, operated via its wholly-owned subsidiary AIDA Cruises.
These cruises will be extended until the middle of May 2021. The start and destination port of the seven-day voyages is Las Palmas, Gran Canaria, Spain.
The decision has been made off the back of 'low incidence rates' of infections with the carrier implementing new Covid-19 protocols since late 2020.
This includes mandatory testing of passengers, regular health checks and extensive hygiene and social distancing measures on board all ships.
However, cruise vacations in other AIDA destinations across Europe are not possible at this time.
At 1:25pm: [LON:CCL] Carnival PLC share price was 0p at 1081p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
