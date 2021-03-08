StockMarketWire.com - Domino's Pizza said it had reached agreement to sell its stake in its Sweden-based operations PPS Foods AB to Eyja fjarfestingafelag III EHF.
DPG paid €2 million (£1.8m) to Eyja fjarfestingafelag III EHF, a wholly owned subsidiary of Eyja fjarfestingafelag EHF, a company controlled by Birgir Bieltvedt, an indirect owner of DP Norway AS, as part of the transaction.
'The disposal of Domino's Sweden is part of DPG's planned exit from all directly operated international markets, to allow management to focus on its core UK and Ireland operations, as announced by the company in October 2019, and follows the exit in 2020 from Domino's Norway,' the company said.
The transaction was expected to complete on 2 May 2021.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: