StockMarketWire.com - Enterprise software group Micro Focus International said a jury had ruled against it in a patent infringement case in America in a decision that could see it incur at least $172.5 million in damages.
Micro Focus said it would appeal any judgement related to the jury's decision.
The case had been brought in the Eastern District of Texas by Wapp Tech, which had accused Micro Focus of infringing claims of three patents.
The jury handed down its decision on Friday.
'The matter is awaiting the judge to hand down his judgement and the judge has discretion to increase the total damages awarded,' Micro Focus said.
'Micro Focus has received comprehensive and clear advice from its external counsel that it has a very strong case to appeal both the infringement verdict and the amount of the damages.'
'Accordingly, Micro Focus intends to appeal any judgement resulting from the verdict.'
'Micro Focus continues to contend that there has been no infringement of any intellectual property and its advice from external counsel continues to support this.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
