StockMarketWire.com - Telecoms giant BT denied a Sky News reporting claiming that chief executive Peter Jansen had given the board an ultimatum that led to the departure of chairman Du Plessis amid frustrations about the slow pace of progress on strategic decisions.
'There has been no misalignment between the board and executive management over the company's strategy,' the company said, responding to the article from Sky News published on 5 March.
BT said the company had announced on 1 March the intention of Jan du Plessis to retire as chairman in 2021.
Plessis had been 'extremely supportive of management and any suggestion that he has impeded the transformation of BT is without foundation,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
