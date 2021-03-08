StockMarketWire.com - Document management group Restore said it had acquired Apple recycling and spare parts business The Bookyard, for an undisclosed sum.
Restore said the Liverpool-based company was a 'profitable and cash generative business' expected to generate revenues of about £1.2 million per annum.
It had grown over the last 15 years to be a parts supplier, repair centre and website for refurbished Apple products.
'This acquisition represents another milestone in Restore's strategy for growth via organic expansion, strategic acquisition and margin improvement through synergies and efficiency gains,' Restore said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: