StockMarketWire.com - Payments group PCI-PAL booked a full-year loss rising revenue was more than offset by business expenses.
Pre-tax losses for the year through December amounted to £2.25 million, compared to losses of £2.32 million year-on-year. Revenue rose 56% to £3.19 million.
PCI-PAL did not declare any dividends.
'I am delighted with the continued progress and positive momentum being shown by the Group as we report on another strong period of growth and development,' chief executive James Barham said.
'The business has taken another substantial step forward with the increased number of contracts signed, expansion of our partner ecosystem, and positive outcomes across all of our key performance metrics.'
Barham said said the company remained on track to achieve is market forecasts for this current financial year.
'We are well positioned to continue the momentum we are building as we look to capitalise on the undoubted market opportunity for our technology,' he said.
