StockMarketWire.com - Security G4S said GardaWorld had received more time to gather the G4S shareholder votes needed to meet a condition to takeover the company following its increased 235 pence takeover offer tabled last month, which was rejected the company.
GardaWorld now had until 1.00 p.m. (London time) 16 March 2021 to satisfy the acceptance condition.
On 23 February 2021, GardaWorld declared its final 235 pence a share offer for G4S, but the offer was rejected in favour of a rival bid from Allied Universal.
G4S had previously said its £3.8 billion takeover by Allied Universal is set for a 'positive conclusion.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
