StockMarketWire.com - Plumbing company Ferguson said its US listing on the New York Stock Exchange would commence on 8 March.
Ferguson would retain its premium listing on the London Stock Exchange and inclusion in the FTSE 100 index, and its ordinary shares would trade on both exchanges under the ticker symbol: FERG.
'The additional US listing is an important milestone and as previously announced, after a period of transition the Board intends to hold a shareholder vote on a proposal to change the primary listing to the US,' the company said.
At 8:35am: [LON:FERG] Ferguson PLC share price was 0p at 7992p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: