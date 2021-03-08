StockMarketWire.com - Ades International said it had received US$516 million go-private takeover from Innovative Energy.
The offer of $8.95 per share was approximately 40% above the 5 March 2021 closing price.
ADES said it considered the terms of the offer to be 'fair and reasonable.' It intended unanimously to recommend that shareholders accept the offer.
Once the offer was unconditional and the ADES shares had been delisted, Innovative Energy intended to take the company private.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
