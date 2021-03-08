StockMarketWire.com - Digital privacy and security business Kape said it had acquired Webselenese, a digital platform providing consumer privacy and security content, for US$149.1 million.
'The acquisition of Webselenese is highly strategic for Kape, providing us with one of the most respected and far-reaching consumer privacy and security content businesses globally,' the company said.
'By combining this deep level of consumer knowhow with our fast-growing product footprint, we believe the acquisition will be a force multiplier for Kape in our product development and customer reach,' it added.
At 9:08am: [LON:KAPE] Kape Technologies PLC share price was 0p at 174.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
