StockMarketWire.com - Digital privacy and security business Kape said it had acquired Webselenese, a digital platform providing consumer privacy and security content, for US$149.1 million.

'The acquisition of Webselenese is highly strategic for Kape, providing us with one of the most respected and far-reaching consumer privacy and security content businesses globally,' the company said.

'By combining this deep level of consumer knowhow with our fast-growing product footprint, we believe the acquisition will be a force multiplier for Kape in our product development and customer reach,' it added.




At 9:08am: [LON:KAPE] Kape Technologies PLC share price was 0p at 174.5p



