Cloud video editing platform Blackbird said it had inked a partnership with EVS to expand the latter's live and near-live content management and distribution offering for international sportign events.
EVS delivers live sports images, entertainment shows and breaking news content from around the world to millions of viewers every day in real-time.
'To announce this together with a deployment on two of the greatest international sporting events taking place in the near future is simply fantastic,' Blackbird said.
