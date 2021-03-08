StockMarketWire.com - Russia-focused oil company PetroNeft said it had acquired an additional 40% interest in Licence 67 from Belgrave Naftogas for $2.9 million, upping its holding in the licence to 90%.
The acquisition sum included the issue of 80 million PetroNeft shares to Belgrave Naftogas for a value of $1.2 million and cash of $1.7 million.
The cash component would be financed through a three-year loan from Belgrave Naftogas to PetroNeft.
At 9:32am: [LON:PTR] Petroneft Resources PLC share price was 0p at 0.55p
