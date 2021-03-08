StockMarketWire.com - London and south east focused office property investor McKay Securities launched a £10 million share buyback.
The programme commenced Monday and was expected to continue until the company's 2021 annual general meeting, expected to be held on 1 July.
McKay said its balance sheet recently had been boosted by the sale of 30 Lombard Street, EC3 in London.
In a separate trading statement, McKay said December-quarter rent collection had risen to 92%, with a further 2% due from agreed monthly payments.
Discussions continued in relation to the remaining 6%
Rent collection for the financial year to date had increased to 93% of all contracted rent and was expected to reach 96% on receipt of outstanding monthly and deferred payments.
Of the outstanding 4%, collection of up to a further 2% was anticipated
At 9:49am: [LON:MCKS] McKay Securities PLC share price was 0p at 213p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
