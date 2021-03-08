StockMarketWire.com - Arrow Global said TDR Capital had sweetened its offer for the company to 307.5 pence a share from 305 pence.
Following the offer, TDR Capital was granted more time until 23 March to make a firm offer or walk away.
'Discussion between the parties remain ongoing,' the company said.
At 9:55am: [LON:ARW] Arrow Global Group share price was 0p at 169.6p
