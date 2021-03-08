StockMarketWire.com - Homeless accommodation investor Home REIT said it had acquired a further 11 separate portfolios of properties located across England for a combined £48.1 million.
The deal, in combination with those announced previously, represented the full investment of net proceeds from the company's £240 million initial public offering on 12 October.
Its combined portfolio comprised 572 completed or unconditionally exchanged properties, representing a weighted average net initial acquisition yield of 5.83%.
'The company has significant remaining resources available through its previously announced 12-year £120 million debt facility, allowing it to continue to make further investments,' it added.
Home REIT said the newly acquired portfolios added a further 543 beds across 83 properties in London, North East, North West, South East, South West and West Midlands regions of England.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
