StockMarketWire.com - Pizza chain Domino's Pizza reported a rise in annual profit as strength in its delivery business more than offset pandemic-led weakness in its collection business.
The company also set out a new plant to grow its delivery business, targeting medium-term total system sales of £1.6 billion to £1.9 billion, supported by the opening of an additional 200 new stores.
For the year ended 27 December, pre-tax profit rose to £98.9 million from £75.1 million year-on-year as system sales rose 10.3% on a like-for-like basis.
The final dividend for 2020 proposed was 9.1p per share.
'Trading in the current financial year has started strongly with exceptional trading over the new year period as we recorded our highest ever sales week,' the company said.
'Our delivery business continues to perform very well, and collection remains at around 60% of 2019 levels,' it added.
Domino's Pizza would hold its 2021 AGM and issue a Q1 trading update on 22 April 2021.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: