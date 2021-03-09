StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical services group Open Orphan said it had won a contract from Oxford BioTherapeutics related to a study of a treatment for breast cancer.
This phase-one study would assess safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and preliminary efficacy.
Open Orphan said its Venn Life Sciences unit would deliver data management and statistics services. 'This deal further demonstrates Open Orphan's ability to execute on its significant pipeline of contracts with important pharmaceutical businesses,' executive chairman Cathal Friel said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
