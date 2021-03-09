StockMarketWire.com - Online gaming operator Gamesys delivered its maiden final dividend after reporting a sharp jump in annual profit as ongoing growth in Asia as well as a strong performance in the UK bolstered growth.
For the year ended December 2020, pre-tax profit rose to £68.7 million from £11.3 million year-on-year as revenue rose 29% to £727.7 million.
In the UK, revenues increased 19%, while Asia continued to be a 'standout performer, with revenues increasing 78% in 2020 as the launch of InterCasino supported established market leader Vera&John,' the company said.
The company proposed an inaugural final dividend for 2020 of 28.0 pence, taking its final dividend to 40.0 pence for the year, citing strong trading in H2 2020 and our confidence in the outlook for 2021.
'Following a very good start to the current financial year, the group is trading in line with expectations,' the company said.
At 8:14am: [LON:GYS] Gamesys Group PLC share price was 0p at 1054p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
