StockMarketWire.com - Natural resources company Jangada Mines said it had sold an additional 3.875 million of its common shares in ValOre Metals at a price of CAD$0.30 per share, for gross proceeds of CAD$1,162,500.
The proceeds, along with the funds raised in the placing announced on 19 February 2021 and the sale of ValOre shares announced on 24 February 2021, would be used for ongoing exploration and working capital purposes at its Pitombeiras vanadium project in Brazil.
Jangada now held a total of 10,625,000 ValOre common shares, representing 8.9% of ValOre's share capital.
At 8:46am: [LON:JAN] Jangada Mines Plc Ord Gbp0.0004 share price was 0p at 5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: