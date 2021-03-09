StockMarketWire.com - Arix Bioscience said it announced the foundation of a new portfolio company, Twelve Bio, a company developing novel engineered Cas12a nucleases for therapeutic gene editing.
Arix is the sole investor in the company, with a 49% ownership stake.
This new era of gene editing transformational therapeutics is 'still nascent which means there remains a huge opportunity for biotechs with differentiated technology and the right support to develop it,' Ariz said.
At 8:57am: [LON:ARIX] Arix Bioscience Plc share price was 0p at 152.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
