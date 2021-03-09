StockMarketWire.com - Oil company President Energy said it was on track to commence the first well of a drilling programme at Rio Negro province by the end of March, but had changed its schedule.
A drilling rig had been contracted with site preparations in progress, the company said.
President Energy said it had changed the drilling order of other wells 'to maximise production and decision making efficacy'.
The first well to be drilled would be LB-1002 in the Las Bases field as previously announced, while the second and third gas wells would now be at the Estancia Vieja field.
At 9:04am: [LON:PPC] President Energy Plc share price was 0p at 1.63p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
