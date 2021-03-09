StockMarketWire.com - Precious metals exploration and development company Greatland Gold reported slightly wider losses in the first half of the year on increased costs.
For the six months ended 31 December 2020, pre-tax losses widened to £2.67 million from £2.63 million year-on-year.
Looking ahead, Greatland said it had three elements it was actively progressing in the Paterson region and these will be the focus as we enter the 2021 exploration season.
'Alongside the potential for rapid development at Havieron, Newcrest and Greatland are preparing for the imminent launch of the exploration programme at the Juri JV which will initially focus on drilling several high-priority targets,' the company said.
'Additionally, we will be ramping up exploration activities across our multiple 100% owned targets in the Paterson,' it added.
At 9:08am: [LON:GGP] Greatland Gold PLC share price was 0p at 22.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: