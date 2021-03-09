StockMarketWire.com - Gambling giant Entain said it had received regulatory approval for its SEK53 per share takeover of Enlabs.
Entain confirmed that it had now received all the necessary approvals from relevant competition and gaming authorities.
'Consequently, the condition for the completion of the offer regarding the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals has been fulfilled,' the company said.
The company upped its offer from 40SEK to SEK25, valuing Enlabs at SEK3.7bn.
The acceptance period under the offer would expire on 18 March 2021, 17.00 CET.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
