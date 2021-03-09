StockMarketWire.com - Oil company Westmount Energy welcomed an announcement by Guyana authorities stating that drilling would commence at the Jabillo-1 offshore well on Wednesday.
Jabillo-1 was the second of three exploration wells scheduled for drilling the Canje block in 2021.
Westmount held an indirect interest in the Canje Block as a result of its around 7.7% interest in JHI Associates.
At 9:47am: [LON:WTE] Westmount Energy Ltd share price was 0p at 21p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
