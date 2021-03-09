StockMarketWire.com - Regulatory and compliance software provider Ideagen said it had acquired Qualtrax for approximately $14.9 million.
The move would further extend the company's presence in the United States.
Founded in 1993, Qualtrax is a provider of QHSE (quality, health, safety and environmental) compliance software specialising on the laboratory, manufacturing and aerospace sectors.
At 9:53am: [LON:IDEA] Ideagen PLC share price was 0p at 227.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
