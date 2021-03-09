StockMarketWire.com - Cancer therapies and diagnostics group Avacta said it had entered into a license agreement with Biokit, a Werfen company, to incorporate its affimer reagents into a Biokit in-vitro diagnostic product.
'The license agreement follows an extensive evaluation by Biokit of certain Affimer reagents to detect a key analyte,' the company said.
Under the terms of the agreement, Biokit had the right to develop, manufacture and commercialise through original equipment manufacturer (OEM) partners a diagnostic immunoassay for this analyte.
Avacta would receive royalties on future sales of any products brought to market following completion of product development and regulatory approvals.
At 9:55am: [LON:AVCT] Avacta Group PLC share price was 0p at 111.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: