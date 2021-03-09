StockMarketWire.com - Detection technology supplier Kromek said it had won a contract worth a minimum of $960,000 in the nuclear detection segment.
Under the agreement, the company would receive $260,000 to customise its CZT detector platform for integration into a new radiation detection product that would be available in Asia.
This development work would commence immediately and be completed by the end of this calendar year.
The group would then supply the customised platform under a three-year contract, which was worth a minimum of $700,000.
The company approximately $150,000 of $960,000 of the contract would be realised in the current financial year.
