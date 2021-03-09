StockMarketWire.com - Global music platform, Napster, has appointed Equitory as its investor relations advisor with immediate effect.
Napster will work with Equitory to articulate the exciting long term growth potential of the new Napster Group.
The company said that in the coming weeks and months it will be publishing new content to its stakeholders. The management team intends to provide further insight into the strategy of the enlarged group and an update on the launch plan for our next generation music platform which should go live later this year.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
