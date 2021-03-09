StockMarketWire.com - Caretech Holdings has confirmed that it will start searching for a new chair of its audit committee, following its annual general meeting held today.
The specialist social care and education services provider said that once an appointment has been made, its group director Karl Monaghan will retire from the board.
It is expected that a suitable candidate will be identified and Mr Monaghan's retirement will be effected within no more than 12 months.
At 1:48pm: [LON:CTH] Caretech Holdings PLC share price was 0p at 447p
