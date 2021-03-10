CA
12/03/2021 13:30 wholesale trade
12/03/2021 13:30 industrial capacity utilization rates
15/03/2021 12:15 housing starts
15/03/2021 12:30 monthly survey of manufacturing
16/03/2021 12:30 international transactions in securities
CN
15/03/2021 03:00 house price index
15/03/2021 03:30 industrial output
15/03/2021 03:30 retail sales
DE
11/03/2021 07:00 labour cost index
12/03/2021 07:00 CPI
16/03/2021 10:00 ZEW Indicator
ES
12/03/2021 08:00 CPI
12/03/2021 08:00 retail sales
EU
11/03/2021 12:45 ECB interest rate decision
11/03/2021 13:30 press conference with ECB President Christine Lagarde
12/03/2021 10:00 industrial production
FR
15/03/2021 11:00 OECD quarterly national accounts G20 GDP growth
16/03/2021 07:45 CPI
IE
11/03/2021 11:00 CPI
15/03/2021 11:00 goods exports and imports
IT
12/03/2021 09:00 labour cost index
16/03/2021 09:00 CPI
JP
14/03/2021 23:50 orders received for machinery
15/03/2021 04:30 tertiary industry index
16/03/2021 04:30 revised industrial production
UK
11/03/2021 14:30 Treasury committee quiz Chancellor Rishi Sunak on budget
12/03/2021 07:00 trade data
12/03/2021 07:00 index of production
12/03/2021 07:00 monthly GDP
12/03/2021 07:00 index of services
12/03/2021 09:30 Bank of England/Kantar quarterly inflation attitudes survey
12/03/2021 12:30 NIESR monthly GDP tracker
15/03/2021 00:01 Rightmove house price index
15/03/2021 09:30 consumer prices inflation basket of goods and services 2020
US
11/03/2021 13:30 jobless claims
11/03/2021 15:30 EIA weekly natural gas storage report
12/03/2021 13:30 PPI
12/03/2021 15:00 University of Michigan survey of consumers
15/03/2021 12:30 Empire State manufacturing survey
16/03/2021 12:30 retail sales
16/03/2021 12:30 import & export price indexes
16/03/2021 12:55 Johnson Redbook retail sales index
16/03/2021 13:15 industrial production
16/03/2021 14:00 manufacturing & trade: inventories & sales
16/03/2021 14:00 NAHB housing market index
16/03/2021 20:30 API Weekly statistical bulletin
