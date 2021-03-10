StockMarketWire.com - Mining company Anglo American said the value of rough diamond sales at its De Beers unit had increased during the second cycle of 2021 to $550 million from $362 million seen in the same cycle a year earlier.
The figure compared with $663 million seen in the first cycle of 2021.
'We saw the continuation of good rough diamond demand during our second sales cycle of 2021 on the back of positive consumer demand for diamond jewellery,' De Beers chief executive Bruce Cleaver said.
'While the year has started positively, we recognise ongoing near-term uncertainty in the pace and shape of the recovery.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: