StockMarketWire.com - Food delivery service Just Eat said it expected a further acceleration in order growth in 2021 after reporting a rise in annual core earnings on a pandemic-fueled jump in revenue.
For 2020, adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation rose to €256 million, up from €217 million year-on-year as revenue jumped 54% to €2.4 billion from €1.6 billion.
The company reported three consecutive quarters of order growth acceleration in 2020, taking its orders for the year to 588 million orders, representing a 42% increase compared with 2019.
The share of delivery orders increased to 26% in 2020 from 18% in 2019, representing a year-on-year order growth of 107%.
Looking ahead, the company said it would prioritise market share over adjusted EBITDA and expect a further acceleration of our order growth in 2021 compared with 2020.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
