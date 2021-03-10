StockMarketWire.com - Drug re-purposing specialist Nuformix said it had raised £1.57 million from a share issue to fund clinical studies and more research.
New shares in the company were issued at 2p each.
Nuformix said the funds would be use to perform further preclinical studies to determine the feasibility of NXP002 as an inhaled formulation.
It also would help the company pursue additional business development opportunities for NXP001 in oncology and conduct perform further research on NXP004 to supplement existing data.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
