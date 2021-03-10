StockMarketWire.com - Infrastructure company Hill & Smith hiked its dividend and said it expected to see a 'good recovery' in 2021 after annual profit fell owing to the pandemic impact.
For the year ended 31 December 2020, pre-tax profit fell 43% to £35.5 million year-on-year as revenue slipped 5% to £660.5 million.
'We are particularly pleased with the strong recovery in the second half of 2020, with trading approaching prior year levels,' the company said.
A final dividend of 17.5p was recommended, taking total dividend for the year to 26.7p, up from 10p per share last year.
Looking ahead, the company said it expected to see a 'good recovery in trading in 2021, albeit we remain mindful of the potential ongoing disruption of COVID-19, higher raw material prices and foreign exchange fluctuations on our financial performance for the full year.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
