StockMarketWire.com - IT services group FDM said client activity had improved as the new year got underway after reporting a fall in annual profit on lower revenue as Covid-19 related lockdowns kept a lid on new business.
For the year ended 31 December 2020, pre-tax profit fell 22% to £41 million year-on-year
The company secured 52 new clients in the year, down from 97.
Mounties assigned to clients in 2020 totalled 3,580, a decrease of 9% from 3,924 last year.
A final dividend of 15.0 pence per share, giving a total dividend for the year of 46.5 pence, an increase of 191% on 2019's dividend of 16.0 pence.
Looking ahead, the company said good levels of demand had continued into the new year.
'Overall, 2021 has started encouragingly well, in line with the board's expectations and with good levels of client activity and strong deal volumes,' the company said.
