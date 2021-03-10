StockMarketWire.com - Mining company Tertiary Minerals said widespread gold and silver mineralisation had been confirmed from rock sampling at its Pyramid project in Nevada.
Eight rock-chip samples from the North Ruth anomaly assayed up to 314 grams per tonne of silver and 0.45 grams per tonne of gold.
They averaged 91 grams per tonne of silver and 0.26 grams per tonne of gold.
'I am pleased to be reporting solid progress at the Pyramid project with widespread gold and silver mineralisation now being confirmed at surface within a number of long and persistent soil anomalies,' executive chairman Patrick Cheetham said.
'Where exposed and sampled to date, the mineralisation comprises narrow veins within broader zones of volcanic breccia suggesting potential for both high grade vein and lower grade bulk tonnage targets.'
'Follow-up work is planned to start later this month.'
At 8:57am: [LON:TYM] Tertiary Minerals PLC share price was 0p at 0.25p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: