StockMarketWire.com - Mining group Alien Metals said it was negotiating a potential acquisition of a tailings project at the Elizabeth silver prospect in Western Australia.
The company had entered into a 60-day exclusivity arrangement with current owner Wombat Resources.
It would use the period to carry out further assessment of the tailings in situ and potentially negotiate an acquisition.
Recent sampling of the tailings undertaken by Alien had returned 'very encouraging' results, it said.
At 9:02am: [LON:UFO] share price was 0p at 1.38p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
