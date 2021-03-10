StockMarketWire.com - Flooring company Victoria said it had priced a €250 million bond offering that would see it refinance existing debt and improve its cost of capital and maturity profile.

The 3.75% fixed rate senior secured notes were due 2028.

'The board of Victoria is delighted with this outcome, with pricing only 0.125% above the recently issued 2026 notes, despite the longer, seven-year, maturity,' it said.


At 9:18am: [LON:VCP] Victoria PLC share price was 0p at 437.5p



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com