StockMarketWire.com - Logistics real estate investor Tritax Big Box REIT reported a jump in annual profit on higher renal income.
For the 12 months from 1 January to 31 December 2020, pre-tax profit jumped to £449.5 million from £141.2 million year-on-year.
Net rental income was up 11.9% to £161.5 million year-on-year and the total portfolio value grew to £4.41 billion from £3.94 billion.
The Q4 dividend declared of 1.7125p, takin the FY 2020 dividend to 6.40 pence a share, down from 6.85 pence.
'In 2021, 37% of the group's rent roll is up for review, giving us the ability to realise income growth through the certainty of fixed or inflation linked uplifts and also through capturing market rental growth,' the company said.
'Combined with further upside from our development portfolio, this will help to enhance our earnings and adds to our confidence of further growth in the coming year,' it added.
