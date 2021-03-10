StockMarketWire.com - Data processing solutions company Ethernity said it had appointed Joseph Albagli as non-executive chairman.
After spending ten years as an engineer at Israel Aircraft Industries and Tadiran Telecom, Albagli co-founded and served as president and CEO of Tdsoft Ltd in 1994.
In 2005, he led a reverse merger with VocalTec becoming president, CEO and a board member.
At 9:49am: [LON:ENET] Ethernity Networks Ltd share price was 0p at 21.8p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
