StockMarketWire.com - FastForward Innovations said it had agreed to sell its stake in investee company EMMAC Life Sciences to Curaleaf for for £5,036,459.
The sale comes as Curaleaf reached a deal to acquire EMMAC Life Sciences.
The sale was conditional upon the Curaleaf transaction becoming unconditional, expected to be early April 2021.
Under the terms of the sale, Fast Forward would sell 6,666,667 shares holds in EMMAC for £3,333,333.50 plus £1,703,125.50 for the convertible loan note.
At 10:04am: [LON:FFWD] Fastforward Innovations Ltd share price was 0p at 7.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
