StockMarketWire.com - Energy efficiency group Sabien Technology said it had established a US subsidiary, incorporated in the state of Delaware.
Danny Mills had been appointed as president and Richard Parris ias chairman of the US unit, which would operating from San Antonio, Texas.
Sabien said the subsidiary wouldl be used to source M&A opportunities in the US and to build and operate distribution channels there for its European businesses.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
