StockMarketWire.com - Africa-focused cold chain foods and retail business Zambeef Products has announced the departure of three non-executive directors from the board with immediate effect.
The company announced that Margaret Kunda Chalwe-Mudenda, Professor Enala Lyson Tembo-Mwase and John Rabb have all stepped down, and that Katebe Monica Musonda, Pearson Gowero and Roman Frenkel have been appointed to the board as non-executive directors effective immediately.
Chairman Michael Mundashi said: 'I would like to thank the retiring directors, Margaret Kunda Chalwe-Mudenda, Professor Enala Lyson Tembo-Mwase and John Rabb for their significant contributions to the company and wish them well in their future endeavours.'
Mundashi added: 'These board changes effective today, together with the two recent retirements, has reduced the number of directors from eleven to nine, with an appropriate balance of knowledge, experience and independence.
'I consider that the board's commercial skill set will be augmented by the new appointments and I look forward to working with the new board.'
Musonda is CEO and founder of Java Foods and has held senior positions in private practice with Clifford Chance & Edward Nathan, as well as worked as in-house corporate counsel at International Finance Corporation and for the Dangote Group.
Gowero is currently the chief executive of Delta Corporation, having joined Delta in 1997 as marketing director of the then Chibuku Breweries division and becoming the unit managing director in 2001.
Frenkel is director of direct private equity focusing on food and agriculture at CDC Group and prior to this, spent nine years between 2009 and 2018 at Ethemba Capital LLP, Emerging Markets Private Equity Fund, London, as investment director.
