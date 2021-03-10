StockMarketWire.com - Point-of-care business EKF Diagnostics has announced its executive directors will receive an executive performance bonus of approximately £500,000 each.
The company said its remuneration committee (RemCo) had determined that the performance-related payments were 'appropriate' and reflected the 'continued value creation for shareholders in the current financial year'.
The bonus has been calculated using a 4.4p increase over the baseline share price used in the share based incentive scheme, which was reset in August 2020 to 29p.
Based on the closing mid-market price of 71.75p on 31 December 2020, EKF's share price has improved by 31.1% since 5 August 2020.
EKF Diagnostics said: 'Following payment of the bonus, RemCo considers that the remaining unpaid amounts under the incentive continue to provide strong motivation to the executive directors, who will receive a further potential variable reward in the event of an exit, equal to 5% of the excess value obtained over the revised baseline price of 33.4p per share.'
At 1:55pm: [LON:EKF] EKF Diagnostics Holdings PLC share price was 0p at 66.75p
