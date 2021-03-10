StockMarketWire.com - International developer and manufacturer of rapid tests Abingdon Health has signed a non-exclusive sales and distribution agreement in the UK and Europe for the AbC-19 rapid neutralising antibody test with BioSure UK.
Under the terms of the agreement, Abingdon Health and BioSure UK intend to establish a strategic distribution relationship to enable them to 'identify and maximise opportunities' for the sale of the rapid neutralising antibody test in the UK and European territories, prioritising healthcare, workplace and pharmacy settings.
Abingdon Health chief executive Chris Yates said: 'The nature of SARS-CoV-2 testing is changing. Where antibody tests were once predominantly used for charting the spread of infection within communities, today they are emerging as a key pillar of large-scale immunisation campaigns.
'Rapid antibody tests such as AbC-19 that target the full trimeric spike can help policymakers and healthcare networks further understand immunity to COVID-19 and the effectiveness of vaccine programmes.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
