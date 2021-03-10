StockMarketWire.com - Financial adviser services provider SimplyBiz has changed its name to Fintel to reflect its 'digitised offering'.
The name change takes place with immediate effect following approval of the resolution by the board of directors.
With effect from 10 March 2021, trading in the company's ordinary shares on AIM will commence under the name and new ticker 'FNTL'.
The company confirmed that the change of name reflects its focus, which is 'to lead UK retail financial services in the provision of financial data and expert intelligence embedded in digital technologies'.
Joint chief executive of Fintel Matt Timmins said: 'In a new era of financial services, fuelled by increasing regulatory change and rapid digital adoption, we have evolved to become Fintel.
'As we accelerate our reach with a digitised offering, we will continue to work in the best interests of the market to connect and enable product providers, intermediaries and consumers.'
Timmins added: 'The established brands within Fintel combine the UK's largest provider of support services to financial intermediaries in SimplyBiz with the UK's leading financial information, ratings and fintech business in Defaqto.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
