StockMarketWire.com - Investment company BMO Real Estate Investments has hired a new independent non-executive director and announced that Andrew Gulliford has retired from the board.
Rebecca Gates has been appointed as an independent non-executive director of the company with effect from 10 March 2021.
She is currently head of UK property asset management for LaSalle Investment Management.
Gulliford, who joined the board of the company on its launch in 2004, has retired, also effective 10 March 2021.
At 2:58pm: [LON:BREI] share price was 0p at 60.8p
