CA

12/03/2021 13:30 industrial capacity utilization rates

12/03/2021 13:30 wholesale trade

15/03/2021 12:15 housing starts

15/03/2021 12:30 monthly survey of manufacturing

16/03/2021 12:30 international transactions in securities

17/03/2021 12:30 CPI



CN

15/03/2021 03:00 house price index

15/03/2021 03:30 industrial output

15/03/2021 03:30 retail sales



DE

12/03/2021 07:00 CPI

16/03/2021 10:00 ZEW Indicator



ES

12/03/2021 08:00 CPI

12/03/2021 08:00 retail sales

17/03/2021 08:00 trade balance



EU

12/03/2021 10:00 industrial production

17/03/2021 10:00 CPI

17/03/2021 10:00 construction output



FR

15/03/2021 11:00 OECD quarterly national accounts G20 GDP growth

16/03/2021 07:45 CPI

17/03/2021 09:00 IEA oil market report



IE

15/03/2021 11:00 goods exports and imports



IT

12/03/2021 09:00 labour cost index

16/03/2021 09:00 CPI



JP

14/03/2021 23:50 orders received for machinery

15/03/2021 04:30 tertiary industry index

16/03/2021 04:30 revised industrial production

16/03/2021 23:50 trade statistics

17/03/2021 04:30 retail sales



UK

12/03/2021 07:00 monthly GDP

12/03/2021 07:00 index of production

12/03/2021 07:00 trade data

12/03/2021 07:00 index of services

12/03/2021 09:30 Bank of England/Kantar quarterly inflation attitudes survey

12/03/2021 12:30 NIESR monthly GDP tracker

15/03/2021 00:01 Rightmove house price index

15/03/2021 09:30 consumer prices inflation basket of goods and services 2020



US

12/03/2021 13:30 PPI

12/03/2021 15:00 University of Michigan survey of consumers

15/03/2021 12:30 Empire State manufacturing survey

16/03/2021 12:30 retail sales

16/03/2021 12:30 import & export price indexes

16/03/2021 12:55 Johnson Redbook retail sales index

16/03/2021 13:15 industrial production

16/03/2021 14:00 NAHB housing market index

16/03/2021 14:00 manufacturing & trade: inventories & sales

16/03/2021 20:30 API Weekly statistical bulletin

17/03/2021 11:00 MBA weekly mortgage applications survey

17/03/2021 12:30 housing starts and building permits

17/03/2021 14:30 EIA weekly petroleum status report

17/03/2021 18:00 Federal Reserve economic projections

17/03/2021 18:00 Federal Reserve interest rate decision



