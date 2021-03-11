CA
12/03/2021 13:30 wholesale trade
12/03/2021 13:30 industrial capacity utilization rates
DE
12/03/2021 07:00 CPI
ES
12/03/2021 08:00 retail sales
12/03/2021 08:00 CPI
EU
12/03/2021 10:00 industrial production
IT
12/03/2021 09:00 labour cost index
UK
12/03/2021 07:00 trade data
12/03/2021 07:00 index of production
12/03/2021 07:00 index of services
12/03/2021 07:00 monthly GDP
12/03/2021 09:30 Bank of England/Kantar quarterly inflation attitudes survey
12/03/2021 12:30 NIESR monthly GDP tracker
US
12/03/2021 13:30 PPI
12/03/2021 15:00 University of Michigan survey of consumers
